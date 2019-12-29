Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D. LaVonne BURDICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURDICK, D. LaVonne (Age 84) October 30, 1935 - December 11, 2019 D. LaVonne Burdick passed into Heaven on December 11, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Portland Oregon on October 30,1935, and raised in Vancouver, Washington. There she met and married the love of her life, Dick Burdick and enjoyed a wonderful 63 years of marriage. Their home was in southern Oregon until 1977, when Dick was transferred to Spokane with his job. LaVonne loved Jesus, her husband, kids, babies, sewing, teaching, Bible reading and study, dancing, fall colors, sunsets, white Christmases, and warm wood stoves. A gifted teacher, she taught sewing, pattern-making, Bible studies, and often was a speaker for women's ministries. She was involved for years in Healing Room Ministries and served in leadership in Women's Aglow Fellowship both local and area-wide. LaVonne is survived by husband Richard Burdick, daughters: Teresa June, Laurie Corder, Deanna Redmond, son Glenn Burdick, and nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of LaVonne's life will be held at 1:00 Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Dream Center Church in Spokane Valley. All are welcome.

BURDICK, D. LaVonne (Age 84) October 30, 1935 - December 11, 2019 D. LaVonne Burdick passed into Heaven on December 11, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Portland Oregon on October 30,1935, and raised in Vancouver, Washington. There she met and married the love of her life, Dick Burdick and enjoyed a wonderful 63 years of marriage. Their home was in southern Oregon until 1977, when Dick was transferred to Spokane with his job. LaVonne loved Jesus, her husband, kids, babies, sewing, teaching, Bible reading and study, dancing, fall colors, sunsets, white Christmases, and warm wood stoves. A gifted teacher, she taught sewing, pattern-making, Bible studies, and often was a speaker for women's ministries. She was involved for years in Healing Room Ministries and served in leadership in Women's Aglow Fellowship both local and area-wide. LaVonne is survived by husband Richard Burdick, daughters: Teresa June, Laurie Corder, Deanna Redmond, son Glenn Burdick, and nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of LaVonne's life will be held at 1:00 Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Dream Center Church in Spokane Valley. All are welcome. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close