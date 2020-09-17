WRIGHT, D. Victor D. Victor Wright passed away on July 22, 2020 after a brief battle with brain cancer. He was born on September 22, 1951 in Chicago, IL. After graduat-ing high school he joined the Air Force in 1972. During his 20 years in the military, Vic was assigned to numerous bases before retiring at FAFB in 1992, in Spokane, WA. Vic enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his bike, and helping his friends and family. Vic is preceded in death by his father, Jerome Wright and his mother, Rosetta Wright. He is survived by his son, Damon Wright, his sisters, Rose Martinez and Vanessa Mayfield, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Military Honors Ceremony will be held on September 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Washington State Veterans' Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd, Medical Lake, WA 99022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
.