Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dahl L. KNOLES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KNOLES, Dahl L. (Age 76) Dahl L. Knoles passed on December 10, 2018. Dahl was born on June 9, 1942 to Thomas Burt and Rita Bernell Knoles in Stockton, California. He grew up in Reno, Nevada where he graduated from Reno High School and attended the University of Nevada. Dahl moved his family to Idaho in the mid-70s and began a real estate career in the early 80s until his retirement. He loved the outdoors, camping, fly fishing, golf, and woodworking. Dahl is survived by his brother and sister-in-law of Reno, Gary and Artha Knoles; his loving wife of 29 years, Shirley; his four children and two step-children: Tamara (Leo) Haynes of Great Falls, Lisa (Kirk) Stallcop, Travis Knoles, Lance (Shanna) Knoles of Spokane, Lanny (Misty) Lemburg of Coeur d' Alene, and Lindy (Stacie) Lemburg of Dalton Gardens; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dahl was preceded in death by both parents and grandson, Levi Lemburg. Per Dahl's request, an Open House in memory of him will be held from 2:005:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home: 12019 N. Emerald Drive, Hayden, ID 83835. Please drop by during this time and meet the family, reminisce, and share your favorite memories of Dahl. YATES FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Dahl's online memorial and sign his guestbook at

KNOLES, Dahl L. (Age 76) Dahl L. Knoles passed on December 10, 2018. Dahl was born on June 9, 1942 to Thomas Burt and Rita Bernell Knoles in Stockton, California. He grew up in Reno, Nevada where he graduated from Reno High School and attended the University of Nevada. Dahl moved his family to Idaho in the mid-70s and began a real estate career in the early 80s until his retirement. He loved the outdoors, camping, fly fishing, golf, and woodworking. Dahl is survived by his brother and sister-in-law of Reno, Gary and Artha Knoles; his loving wife of 29 years, Shirley; his four children and two step-children: Tamara (Leo) Haynes of Great Falls, Lisa (Kirk) Stallcop, Travis Knoles, Lance (Shanna) Knoles of Spokane, Lanny (Misty) Lemburg of Coeur d' Alene, and Lindy (Stacie) Lemburg of Dalton Gardens; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dahl was preceded in death by both parents and grandson, Levi Lemburg. Per Dahl's request, an Open House in memory of him will be held from 2:005:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home: 12019 N. Emerald Drive, Hayden, ID 83835. Please drop by during this time and meet the family, reminisce, and share your favorite memories of Dahl. YATES FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Dahl's online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close