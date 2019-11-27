LENSEIGNE, Dale Arthur Dale Arthur Lenseigne, 64 of Spokane, WA, passed away on November 19th, 2019 peacefully at home. He was born on January 29, 1955 in Toppenish, WA to Rosemary and Arthur Lenseigne. He grew up in Grandview, WA on a farm with his four siblings. He graduated high school from Grandview High and then joined the US Army in 1974. He served two years as a Military Police Officer at Ft. Polk LA after his service he attended Columbian Basin College (CBC) in Pasco, WA. He then transferred to Eastern Washington University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Education. While at CBC he met his soulmate Donna Steeves where they dated and fell in love. They married August 1st 1981 in Pasco, WA and were married 29 years. Donna Steeves Lenseigne passed away in 2010. They had three children together. He was a member of United Food and Commercial workers union. He worked at several local grocery stores before starting his career at Gonzaga Prep as the plant manager where he retired from after 18 years. In 2011 he met Jeanette Heidt, who also worked at Gonzaga Prep. They dated for one year and then married on December 8th, 2012. He is survived by his mother Rosemary Lenseigne, siblings Steven, Joanne, Darlene and June, wife Jeanette Lenseigne, kids Kevin (Jessa), Renee (Kervin), Jake, and two granddaughters Alyxus and Olivia Donna. Private Services were held in the chapel at Gonzaga Prep. Donations in Dale's name can be made to Gonzaga Prep High School, 1224 E. Euclid Ave, Spokane, WA 99207.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 27, 2019