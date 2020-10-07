SMICK, Dale B. (Age 94) 1925 - 2020 Dale passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on October 3, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born on November 8, 1925 on the farm in Endicott, WA, to Philip and Irene (Litzenberger) Smick. For his first eight years of school he rode his horse to the Litzenberger School near his house, then attended Endicott High School, graduating in 1943. Dale married Loraine Helm of Colfax on September 24, 1950. Their wedding was the first performed in the newly built and dedicated Trinity Lutheran Church of Endicott. He always made family a priority, especially his two children Susan and Alan. Family dinners and get togethers with the extended family were always a highlight for him. Dale was a fourth generation wheat farmer and was very proud to spend his days operating and managing the family farm. He was a charter member of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, was on the Whitman County ASCS committee for many years, and served as a supervisor on the Palouse Rock Lake Conservation District Board. In 1973 he was selected as Conservation Farmer of the Year for improving the environment through his outstanding conservation efforts on his farm. Dale was active in his community as well as in his church. He was very active with the Jaycees for many years taking on several leadership roles at the local and state level. Dale was also President of the Endicott PTA and coached little league. He faithfully supported the Trinity Lutheran Church in Endicott, taking on many leadership roles including President of the congregation. He and Loraine lived on the farm together for 60 years before moving to the Courtyard in Colfax in 2014. He was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Irene, and younger brother Donovan. He is survived by Loraine, his wife of 70 years, daughter Susan and husband Rich Crawford, son Alan and wife Teresa, and his only granddaughter Becky Crawford, who affectionally refers to him as Boppy. Viewing for friends and family will be Tuesday and Wednesday, October 6th and 7th, from 9 AM to 5 PM at Bruning Funeral Home in Colfax. A private graveside service will be held at the Endicott Cemetery. Due to COVID, a larger memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to the Endicott Cemetery or the Trinity Lutheran Church in Endicott. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com
