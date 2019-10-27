Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale C. HAFFNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAFFNER, Dale C. July 7, 1936 - October 13, 2019 Dale was born and raised in Spokane and graduated from Rogers High School. He was a grain merchandiser until retirement, and then was a realtor for several years. While he was able, most of his summers revolved around boating and fishing. He even tried bow fishing , but with no success. But the greatest love of his life was animals. He was always surrounded by lots of cats and dogs, and they all knew how much they were loved. Dale is survived by his wife, Kristie; five children: Julie Curt, Robert, Sally (deceased) and Christopher; seven grandkids, two great-grandkids and one great-great-grandchild. There will be no service for Dale; but please think nice thoughts for him and be happy that he is in Heaven with all his wonderful furry family.

