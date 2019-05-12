Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale CLARK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLARK, Dale Dale Clark went home to be with his Savior on May 4, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Lorraine; brother Bill; four children Dale Jr., Dave, Christy and Lorinda; 11 grandchildren Damon, Dustin, Nina, Derrick, Daulton, Kendra, Travis, Chase, Cheryl, Wyatt and Shane and nine great-grandchildren. Dale lived a full life raising a family, racing cars, working at a job he loved, experiencing love, laughter, happiness, success, sadness and grief and through it all his family came first. He devoted his life to God and to his family. He took pride in being a Christian and living God's word. His passion was his farm and riding his horses. He loved spending time with people and was always looking to make new friends everywhere he went. He was the most loving and gentle soul on earth. The best husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend anyone could have asked for. He will be missed by everyone he knew and especially by his family. The chapel service will be held at Fairmount Memorial Sunset Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., at 10:30 AM and followed by a graveside burial service at Riverside Memorial at 1:00 PM. Flowers can be sent to Fairmount Memorial Sunset Chapel.

CLARK, Dale Dale Clark went home to be with his Savior on May 4, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Lorraine; brother Bill; four children Dale Jr., Dave, Christy and Lorinda; 11 grandchildren Damon, Dustin, Nina, Derrick, Daulton, Kendra, Travis, Chase, Cheryl, Wyatt and Shane and nine great-grandchildren. Dale lived a full life raising a family, racing cars, working at a job he loved, experiencing love, laughter, happiness, success, sadness and grief and through it all his family came first. He devoted his life to God and to his family. He took pride in being a Christian and living God's word. His passion was his farm and riding his horses. He loved spending time with people and was always looking to make new friends everywhere he went. He was the most loving and gentle soul on earth. The best husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend anyone could have asked for. He will be missed by everyone he knew and especially by his family. The chapel service will be held at Fairmount Memorial Sunset Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., at 10:30 AM and followed by a graveside burial service at Riverside Memorial at 1:00 PM. Flowers can be sent to Fairmount Memorial Sunset Chapel. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close