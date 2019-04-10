DRAPER, Dale (Age 94) Dale Draper, former Garfield area resident, passed away April 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane at the age of 94. A graveside service will be Saturday, April 13th, at 2:00 p.m. in the Colfax Cemetery with Pastor Dean Ellis officiating. Dale was born August 4, 1924 in Rockford, Washington, the only child, of Foster and Elizabeth Arrasmith Draper. Dale and Evelyn moved to Spokane in 1978 and opened a second salvage lot and parts business there. He retired in 1990. Dale is survived by his wife, Evelyn, Spokane; and their three sons; Dave of Mead, WA., Carl, Spokane, and Scott (Laura) Draper of Garfield; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, of whom he was so proud. The family suggests memorial gifts in his memory be to the NRA, of which he was a lifetime member. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com BRUNING FUNERAL HOME, Colfax, WA
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 10, 2019