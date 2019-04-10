Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale DRAPER. View Sign

DRAPER, Dale (Age 94) Dale Draper, former Garfield area resident, passed away April 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane at the age of 94. A graveside service will be Saturday, April 13th, at 2:00 p.m. in the Colfax Cemetery with Pastor Dean Ellis officiating. Dale was born August 4, 1924 in Rockford, Washington, the only child, of Foster and Elizabeth Arrasmith Draper. Dale and Evelyn moved to Spokane in 1978 and opened a second salvage lot and parts business there. He retired in 1990. Dale is survived by his wife, Evelyn, Spokane; and their three sons; Dave of Mead, WA., Carl, Spokane, and Scott (Laura) Draper of Garfield; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, of whom he was so proud. The family suggests memorial gifts in his memory be to the NRA, of which he was a lifetime member. On-line guest book is at

DRAPER, Dale (Age 94) Dale Draper, former Garfield area resident, passed away April 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane at the age of 94. A graveside service will be Saturday, April 13th, at 2:00 p.m. in the Colfax Cemetery with Pastor Dean Ellis officiating. Dale was born August 4, 1924 in Rockford, Washington, the only child, of Foster and Elizabeth Arrasmith Draper. Dale and Evelyn moved to Spokane in 1978 and opened a second salvage lot and parts business there. He retired in 1990. Dale is survived by his wife, Evelyn, Spokane; and their three sons; Dave of Mead, WA., Carl, Spokane, and Scott (Laura) Draper of Garfield; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, of whom he was so proud. The family suggests memorial gifts in his memory be to the NRA, of which he was a lifetime member. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com BRUNING FUNERAL HOME, Colfax, WA Funeral Home Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax

109 North Mill Street P.O. Box 739

Colfax , WA 99111

509-397-3406 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close