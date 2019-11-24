Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Francis STEDMAN. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STEDMAN, Dale Francis (Age 92) We mourn the death of Dale Francis Stedman, at his home in Spokane, WA on November 12, 2019 at the age of 92. Dale was born in Eugene, OR on May 8, 1927 of Francis W. Stedman and Edna Harriet Stedman. He was raised in Tumwater, WA where he graduated from Olympia High School in 1945, and went directly into the US Navy. Following his discharge, Dale enrolled at Washington State College (now WSU) where he graduated in 1949. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Marilyn Ann Hahn on November 26, 1949. They celebrated 68 years together before her death in 2018. This November would have been their 70th wedding anniversary. Dale was active in the transportation industry and community affairs throughout his career. Employed by the Inland Automobile Association (AAA) in 1951, he retired as President and CEO in 1994 following 42 years of service. Dale also served as Secretary of the Spokane Area Good Roads Association for four decades. He served on and chaired many national AAA committees and was a national AAA Director for 12 years. He was a member on many state transportation committees and commissions including the Washington State Good Roads and Transportation Association, the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Transportation, and the Washington State Transportation Commission. Locally, Dale was actively involved in the community. Some of his interests were as an active participant in the Spokane Area Chamber of Commerce for 40 years, serving as Chairman in 1980; a long-time member of the Downtown Spokane Rotary Club , serving as President in 1983; and he was a trustee for the WSU Foundation for several years. Dale served as director and/or chairman of many civic and corporate groups including Heritage Funeral Home, Medical Service Corporation, Leadership Spokane, YMCA, United Way, Neighborhood Schools Association, Citizens League, and Covenant Christian Church. Dale is survived by his son, Bruce J. Stedman and Bruce's wife, Castle O'Neill of Massachusetts with grandchildren Connor Stedman of Massachusetts and Nora Stedman of Vermont; and his daughter Cydney Stedman Brown and her husband, David Brown of Spokane with grandchildren Christina Cowell with her husband, Craig of England and great-grandchildren Annie, Alex, Lucy and Sam; Jennifer Griffin with her husband, Naaman of Spokane and great-grandchildren Elijah and Isaiah; and Josiah Brown with his wife, Mara of Massachusetts. A celebration of Dale's life will be held Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 am in Heritage Funeral Home at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please bless in his name. "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid." John 14:27 Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019

