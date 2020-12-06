CHAMBERLAIN, Dale G. September 8, 1930 - December 1, 2020 Dale was born on September 8, 1930 at home in Lewiston, ID. As this was the height of the Great Depression, the family moved back to live with family in Sandpoint. In 1940 the family moved to Newport where he graduated from Newport High in 1948. Dale started his career at Safeway at the age of 15 when he claimed to be older and became a box boy at the original Newport Safeway Store located on Main street. In 1950, Dale moved to Sandpoint where he met the love of his life, Ruth Tribe whom he married in June 1952. Dale continued his career with Safeway in Sandpoint where he was the Produce Manager and then Assistant Manager. In 1955, Dale was asked to move back to Newport to be the Store Manager at the troubled Safeway store where he had earlier started his career. The Safeway Store flourished, and business grew to the point that in 1959, Safeway built a new store located in Oldtown. Subsequently while Dale was manager at Safeway, they built two more new stores. In 1990, after a 45-year career with Safeway, Dale retired. Dale was extremely proud of his career with Safeway to the point he had nine foot red mosaic Safeway "S" in his garage! Dale loved Newport and the community where he grew up, raised his family and lived most of his life. He and Ruth loved their church, American Lutheran where they have been members since 1955. He held many offices within the church, volunteered to help build the parsonage (which is now the Miner office), the addition of a Narthex to the old church and he located the property and helped to construct the new church at its present location. His church family was an especially important part of his life. Being a lifelong resident of Newport, Dale was also involved in the community. He volunteered for 32 years on the Newport Fire Dept. and as Dale always said, "they never lost a lot". Dale was active in the Booster Club where he served as the President and spent nine years on the Newport Planning Committee. Mom and Dale raised their two children in the house they lived in for 59 years. Their retirement was spent with a love of travel. They spent many winters in San Diego and traveled throughout Europe, Canada and the US. He is survived by his wife Ruth, his two children, Bruce (Becky) Chamberlain, Cheryl (Howard) Nelson, five grandchildren Lisa (Rod) Schiess, Brenda (Jordan) Lollis, Scott Nelson, Renae (Patrick) Yecha, Kyle (Julia) Nelson and seven great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Dale was a man of great character, he believed in hard work and integrity, traits he has passed on to his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family. A private service and interment at the Newport Cemetery will be held later due to Covid. The Family requests memorials be sent to The American Lutheran Church in Newport, WA. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com
