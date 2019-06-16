Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale H. HALVERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HALVERSON, Dale H. In loving memory of Dale Howard Halverson, who passed on March 19, 2019 at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 83. Dale was born on March 3, 1936 in Spokane. He graduated from West Valley High School in 1954 where he played the Cornet in the school's band and also played Big Band music with a smaller group. He served four years in the U.S. Navy Seabee reserves. After high school, he went to work for Pacific Northwest Bell where he worked a number of years as a lineman. Eventually, he transferred to the motor vehicle department and worked as a mechanic. He retired in 1987 after working for 31 years. As a young boy, he loved to take things apart and see how things work. It became very clear that he had an incredible gift at undestanding how just about anything works. As a young teen, he aquired his first cara 1936 Ford Coupeand quickly made it run as smooth as a sewing machine. He also had a knack for electrical, plumbing, and carpentry. In the mid 1970s, he decided he wanted a motorhome so that he could take his kids on vacations. Rather than buy one, naturally he decided to build one from scratch, which provided many years of happy camping. After retirement, Dale seemed to be busier than ever and continued to do what he loved, working on cars. In the ensuing years, there probably wasn't a day that he wasn't tinkering with something. Although he had many projects in the works, his most cherished work was his 1933 Ford Model 40 Deluxe Tudor Sedan, which he painstakenly restored in every detail imaginable. He was an active member of the Early Ford V8 Club of America in Spokane and enjoyed the frienships he established with many of its members. Dale spent the springs and summers at his home in Spokane Valley with his loving companion, Jan Farnham. Together, they enjoyed several months of fall and winter at his residence outside Yuma, AZ. He was a man who lived his life to the fullest as a glass-halffull kind of guy, never complaining, and living a life of utmost integrity. Dale was preceded in death by his partents, Oscar and Ruth Halverson, as well as his brothers Paul and Donald Halverson. He is survived by his loving companion, Jan Farnham, ex-wife Chic Rees (Hayes), daughter Karen (Bob) Parson, son Kevin Halverson, grandchildren Marcy Beck, Tiffany (Brandon) Siano, Brendon Halverson, Maxwell Halverson, and Hannah Halverson, and great-grandchildren, Cameron Beck, Emma Siano, Jackson Beck, and Easton Siano. He is also survived by various neices and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family and will never be forgotten. A memorial will be held at 12:00 PM on June 30th at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3433, 16801 East Sprague Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA.

