PREEDY, Dale LaVerne (Age 83) Dale LaVerne Preedy, 83, of Spokane passed away March 8th, 2020 of pulmonary fibrosis at Valley Hospital. He was born in Sandpoint, Idaho on July 2nd, 1936. Dale graduated from Mead High School in 1954 and received a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture from Washington State College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1959 under the buddy system alongside his lifelong friend, Byron Brownlee, and served active duty until 1961. He was married to Marilee LaVerne Ruby on September 26, 1964 in Spokane. Together they raised three sons and enjoyed 55 years of marriage. Dale co-founded and was co-owner of Preedy Bros. Tires along with his older brother Cloyce and subsequent business partner Emmett Wright. After retiring from the tire business, Dale drove asphalt and gravel trucks as a Teamster for Acme and Inland Asphalt. Dale was a member of many organizations including the Independent Garage Owners, Spokane Square Dance Caller's League, Steam & Gas Buffs, Foothills Rural Assoc., Foothills Community Church, as well as serving as a volunteer firefighter on Mount Spokane. Dale was an accomplished plectrum banjo player, and music was an important part of his life and community. He was a square dance caller for the Barn Stompers, played banjo and sang for the Mountain Dew Boys live music band, played banjo and was band leader for the Day Out For the Blind dance band, sang in the Foothills Church choir and sang alongside his wife Marilee in Project Joy's Senior Serenaders. Dale was also perhaps the best whistler on the planet, delivering amazing renditions of his favorite songs at random moments. He was always there to help others at a moment's notice, and his contributions to the community were greatly appreciated and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Marilee, sons Daniel, Matthew and Stephen, brothers Ernest and Melvin and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Evert and Maude and his eldest brother Cloyce. Memorial contributions can be made to Foothills Community Church, Day Out For the Blind and Project Joy's Senior Serenaders. Services will be held at Foothills Community Church at a later date. Please visit the following link for more information:https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/dale-preedy/2644 A private burial will take place at Fairmount Memorial Gardens in Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020