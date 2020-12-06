1/4
Dale M. ROSTOLLAN
ROSTOLLAN, Dale M. (Age 87) Dale Michael Rostollan, age 87, of Spokane, Washington, passed away at home November 28, 2020. He died of natural causes, was spiritually at peace, and ready to leave this world. Dale was born in Wakefield, Michigan on April 17,1933 and graduated from Wakefield Township High School. He ran track and was an avid hunter. Dale enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1951 to 1973, retiring a Master Sergeant. He married Lenore Antoinette Little on April 7, 1956 in Milwaukie, Wisconsin. Together they raised five children and enjoyed 43 years of marriage. In civilian life, Dale administered Pinkerton Security of Spokane, supervised Dorsey Buses for School District 81, and owned and operated Spokane Auto Solutions. He loved dogs and the outdoors, followed the Green Bay Packers, Seahawks, Zags, and PGA Tour. His generosity and sense of humor touched countless lives. He was preceded in death by his wife Lenore and sister Dorothy. He is survived by his older brother Don and Dolores Rostollan of Wakefield, Michigan, his younger sister Donna Walters of Jenks, Oklahoma, and his five children Mike and Judy Rostollan of Walla Walla, Mark and Farida Rostollan of Paris, France, Lynette Rostollan and Leslie Reckord, Steve and Shelly Rostollan, John and Lisa Rostollan, all of Spokane, each to cherish his loving memory. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. To leave an online condolence to Dale's family, please visit: www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. A small, private gathering will be held at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
