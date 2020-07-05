COOPER, Dale Quentin Dale went to join his beloved wife, Freda, on May 21st, 2020. It was our hope to have a memorial service honoring him this month on the Saturday closest to what would have been his 95th birthday. However, due to the current health conditions, we will again postpone our public memorial. Please know, we will get together and remember our dear family and friend when possible. As a Hi-Ball Railroad man, Dale knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel. Until then, memorials in Dale's name should be made to Monarch's Tin Cup of Sadir Khan Grotto, the Shriner's Hospital
, or the charity of your choice
.