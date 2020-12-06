MASON, Dale Richard On November 24, 2020, SMS Dale Richard Mason, USAF, Ret., Born March 12, 1930 in Peoria, Illinois, passed away in Spokane Valley, Washington He was the son of Maxine and Richard R. Mason (preceded in death) and his brother William E. Mason (preceded in death) (Gail). He leaves behind his wife of 67 years Carlienne (Rex) (Corky) Mason, Daughters Dalienne Knowles of Prineville, OR. Collienne Becker of Carnation, WA (Mike) and son David Mason of Spokane, WA (Doreen); grandchildren Ryan Knowles (Megan), Brandon Knowles (Amy), Chase Mason (Melissa Kamerer), Josh Dvorak (Jessica), Cody Dvorak and Matthew Dvorak (Tierney); great-grandchildren Logan Knowles, Cora Knowles, Alexis Knowles and Owen Mason. Dale was bestowed many USAF awards over his many years of service. He traveled to many continents during his Air Force career. He was a Vietnam Veteran and retired in June 1971 after 28 years of military service, followed by a 20 year career at JELD-WEN of Washington, retiring in 1992. During his USAF service, Dale and a fellow airman created a heater adapter for the for the B36 cockpit, which subsequently the USAF sold to a major airplane company for patent. Dale was a creative handyman including building four baby cradles for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dale was known by many loving names, son, brother, cousin, husband, dad, grandpa, gramps, papa, uncle, brother-in-law and a CB handle of "FROG". Dale was a member of The American Legion, The NRA, The VA, Veterans of Vietnam and The Spokane Club. Dale was loved and respected by all who met him. Dale was proud to be an American and will be missed by his family and numerous friends. No service will be held at Dale's request; he will be inurned at Eastern Washington Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store