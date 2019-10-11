WAITE, Dale "Dusty" Dale "Dusty" Waite passed away the night of Friday, Sept 27th at the age of 78. Dale was born Jan 8, 1941 in Woodbine Iowa to John Darrell Waite and Doris Lucille Towne. He was survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Waite. He has three wonderful children in Terri, Tamara and John. Dale also had two amazing grandchildren in Daniel and Mindy, and five beautiful and energetic great-grand- children in Landon, Mason, Branson, Camden and Kinzley. Dale also was survived by his sister Phyllis and brother Charlie. Dale served honorably in the US Marine Corp, enlisting February 28th, 1968. He served in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970. He was awarded he National Defense Service medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the RVN Cross of Gallantry with palms, the Vietnam Service Medal, a Combat Ribbon, a Good Conduct Medal and a Rifle Sharpshooter badge. Dale was also a church going man who spent the last two decades helping Christ Central in Spokane. A celebration of his life will be help at Christ Central. Contact John or Linda Waite for details.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2019