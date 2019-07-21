Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dallas L. SHAW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHAW, Dallas L. (Age 64) With deep sadness we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, son, brother and friend, Dallas L. Shaw. God called him home to heaven Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving devoted family. God's mercy and grace sustained him through many months of battling cancer. Our sorrow is comforted by knowing that Dallas is face to face with Jesus. Dallas did not seek fortune or fame. He lived a quiet life being faithful to his family, friends, work and love of Jesus. This is the legacy he leaves to his family and friends. Dallas was born the last of four children to Robert and Maxine Shaw in 1955 in Clarkston, Washington, growing up and working alongside his father in the automotive parts business in Lewiston, Idaho. He trusted Christ as his Savior as a young boy at Bible camp on the Selway River. He grew to love the Lord and serve Him while attending church with his family at Orchards Community Church in Lewiston. God put within Dallas a gift and heart to work with young people. He worked as a counselor at the Circle Bar J Boys Ranch in Colbert, Washington while attending Inland Empire School of the Bible in Spokane, Washington seeking a degree in Christian ministry. This is where he met Dianne Baldwin. They fell in love and married in 1978 living in Spokane and the Coeur d' Alene area over their 41 years of marriage. Their greatest accomplishment was raising their four children together. They were a strong team in their work, play and ministry. The family was always blessed by the wise, Godly counsel Dallas gave them. They will miss his strong, quiet, fun presence. Dallas found great joy in working with children and families in various leadership capacities over the years. He was the director of the children's program AWANA at Community Bible Chapel in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene Bible Church for 25 years. He had a way of interacting and connecting with kids. His wit, steady manner and insight were good combinations in working with children and adults. Dallas made a positive difference in ministry with children and adults which spanned over 40 years. He can expect to spend time in Heaven greeting the many children entering heaven that were saved by grace under His watch. Dallas also made a positive difference at work. For 15 years he worked in Spokane at Air Cooled Engine Supply, followed by five years as children's pastor at Coeur d'Alene Bible Church, seven years traveling 15 western states with Regular Baptist Press and, most recently, for Serights Ace Hardware in Post Falls, Idaho in their small engine sales and repair department. Dallas had about everything a man could want in this world. He had a loving Christian soul-mate, four children who love the Lord and eight young grandchildren who live close and visit often. He had numerous friends and great relationships with his siblings and in-laws. Relationships were the fruit of his life. He would meet someone once and always be able to recall their name. He was a friend to all and made a meaningful impact on all he knew. He was a loved man. Humor and storytelling were Dallas's style. Even in his last weeks with his faint voice he was still telling jokes and recalling tales throughout his life. Dallas was a gifted athlete enjoying all sports whether as a participant or spectator. He would always look forward to autumn when he could go hunting with friends and son Brad. For the past eight years Dallas and Dianne have been attending Hayden Bible Church in Hayden, Idaho. Dallas was preceded in death by his father, Robert Shaw, and mother-in-law, Carlene Baldwin. Family left behind are his wife, Dianne Shaw, Dalton Gardens; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jeff Enders with grandson, Matthew, Cd'A; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Jillian Shaw with grandchildren: James, Laine and Ariana, Cd'A; daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Sean Kacalek with grandchildren: Grace, Titus, Ezekiel, Micah, Post Falls; daughter, Anna Shaw, Dalton Gardens; his mother, Maxine Shaw, Lewiston; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Karen Shaw, Battlefield, WA; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Marlene Shaw, Spokane Valley, WA; sister and brother-in-law, June and Terry, Chapel Hill, NC; father-in-law and wife, Jack and Betsy Baldwin, Thailand; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Paula Baldwin, Thailand; brother-in-law, John K. Baldwin, Thailand; brother and sister-in-law, Brent and Sue Baldwin, Hayden Lake; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In his last months, Dallas had numerous visitors and was under the excellent care of Kootenai Health, Beacon Cancer Care, Crest Home Health and Hospice, and Hospice of North Idaho. Our family would like to thank all the caregivers that helped make Dallas' treatment and end-of-life as sweet and pain-free as possible. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Dallas' life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Coeur d' Alene Bible Church, 5350 N. 4th St., Coeur d' Alene, ID. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Go-Fund-Me account that has been set up in memory of Dallas that will benefit select charities and educational opportunities for his family. Dallas' family is grieving but in their grief they have hope. Their belief and trust in God gives them the promise of eternal life in heaven with God Himself. Yates Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Dallas' online memorial and sign his guestbook at

