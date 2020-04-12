Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dalmar VANDER MEER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VANDER MEER, Dalmar Dalmar Vander Meer was born in Republic, WA, in 1926, and left us to be with his wife and the Lord on March 31, 2020. Dad graduated from North Central and served in the Navy during WWII. He married Joan in 1947 and graduated from Eastern Washington College. They raised four children, built two lake cabins, and were active in their church, scouting, and volunteer activities. Dad enjoyed family time, playing cards, and traveling to Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, Mexico, Alaska, Russia and Hawaii. Our father was a gentleman who treasured his friendships and his Dutch/Irish heritage. A memorial will be held when the government quits restricting our activities.

VANDER MEER, Dalmar Dalmar Vander Meer was born in Republic, WA, in 1926, and left us to be with his wife and the Lord on March 31, 2020. Dad graduated from North Central and served in the Navy during WWII. He married Joan in 1947 and graduated from Eastern Washington College. They raised four children, built two lake cabins, and were active in their church, scouting, and volunteer activities. Dad enjoyed family time, playing cards, and traveling to Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, Mexico, Alaska, Russia and Hawaii. Our father was a gentleman who treasured his friendships and his Dutch/Irish heritage. A memorial will be held when the government quits restricting our activities. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close