VANDER MEER, Dalmar Dalmar Vander Meer was born in Republic, WA, in 1926, and left us to be with his wife and the Lord on March 31, 2020. Dad graduated from North Central and served in the Navy during WWII. He married Joan in 1947 and graduated from Eastern Washington College. They raised four children, built two lake cabins, and were active in their church, scouting, and volunteer activities. Dad enjoyed family time, playing cards, and traveling to Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, Mexico, Alaska, Russia and Hawaii. Our father was a gentleman who treasured his friendships and his Dutch/Irish heritage. A memorial will be held when the government quits restricting our activities.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020