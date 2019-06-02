RICKEL, Dalyn A. (Age 89) Dalyn A. Rickel, beloved husband, father, grand-father and great-grand-father passed away peacefully at home on Memorial Day, May 27th, 2019. Dal was born April 10th, 1930 in Coeur d' Alene, ID. During his 89 years, he made his home in Spokane, WA, Anchorage, AK and Mead, WA. As a pilot, he achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force followed by a career with the Inland Empire Electrical Training Trust. He is survived by his wife Kathy Rickel of Mead, WA and his five children; Theresa Dean of Willow, AK, Kelly Doak of Spokane, WA, Doug Rickel of Anchorage, AK, Brad Rickel of Spokane, WA and Brian Rickel of Mead, WA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; Josie Gustafson, Maura Broyles, Bryce Dean, Meghan Foord, Ashley Sapp, Jordan Doak, Hannah Smith, Darby Rickel,and Madison Rickel and twelve great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass was held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 29th.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019