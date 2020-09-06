HUTCHINSON, Dan Charles A man of Duty, Charity, Honor, Dan Hutchinson passed away at his home on August 26, 2020. Born at Deaconess Hospital on July 19, 1933, he attended Rogers High School graduating in 1951. Dan joined the U.S. Navy later that year. He would retire in 1972 after serving in the Korean War and Vietnam and traveling around the world. While stationed in Rhode Island, he met Barbara Anne Douglas from Riverside, CA. They were married November 17, 1958. After his Navy retirement Dan was employed by Sacred Heart Medical Center for five years. At the same time, he attended and graduated from Spokane Falls C.C. in 1975 and from Eastern Washington University in 1977. In 1978 he was employed by Catholic Charites to be the director of the House of Charity. He served as the director for 17 years until he retired in 1995. He was an avid reader in the subjects of genealogy, guns, and history. Hye enjoyed many trips to Western Washington and the Oregon coast. He also volunteered at the V.A Hospital for more than a decade. He was also a 45-year member of the Fleet Reserve. He was well liked by everyone who knew him. He left some big shoes to fill. Dan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Spokane), sister and brother-in-law Helen and Don Burlingame (Olympia); sister-in-law Dorothy DeMars (Fremont, CA), sister-in-law and brother-in law Kathy and Dwight Seely (Las Vegas); sister-in-law Janet Brookshier (Corona, CA), many nieces and nephews; son and daughter-in-law Harold and Julie Hutchinson (Bisbee, AZ), granddaughter Stacie Hutchinson (Spokane), grandson Dan Hutchinson (Salt Lake City), grandson Drew Hutchinson (Spokane), great-grandchildren Lincoln and Zoe (Spokane. A special thank you to all the Spokane MD's, MA's NP's and RN's who attended to his care over the years. A memorial service will be held at 8:00 am on Tuesday, September 8th at Hennessey Spokane, followed by interment at the V.A. Memoriam Cemetery. His mortal journey is over. His duty is complete. "Through our last night ashore, drink to the foam, Until we meet once more, here's wishing you a happy voyage home."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store