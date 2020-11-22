BOROZAN, Dan Duke November 15, 1936 - November 15, 2020 Duke Borozan was born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania on November 15, 1936 to Masan and Jovanka Borozan. Shortly thereafter, his parents moved to Butte, Montana where they raised Duke and his two brothers, Bronko and Danillo. He graduated from Butte High School where he was active in all sports, including football. He was a fifty-year member of the Golden B's which sponsored the Bull Dog dinner and awards annually for the team. Duke had a particular love for Basketball, which continued throughout his life. He attended the University of Montana in Missoula where he earned both a Bachelor of the Arts and Master's Degree in History. Throughout his life he continued a program of personal study of American and European history as well as world events. Following college graduation, Duke married Lynn Gustafson, whom he met at the University of Montana. They moved to Seattle where he began a corporate career at the Boeing Corporation. The couple have three children, Michael Klint Borozan, Rebecca Wysockey, and Brooke Wilken and their families totaling nine grandchildren. Boeing Corporation sent Duke to New Orleans where he became involved in defense contracting. He subsequently relocated to the west coast where he took on increasing responsibility with TRW Systems running teams that supplied supersonic flight systems in the SST. Ultimately, his career followed the development of communications and computer infrastructure systems which provided international assignments with Seagate Technologies in Singapore. There he served as Vice President of Operations as a key executive leader in the Malaysia and Singapore facilities. In 1990, he moved to Silicon Valley, joining Caere Systems as Vice President of Operations for ten years until retirement. Over the years, he mentored several young men and women. Many of them have called him over the years and thanked him for the help and support he provided during their careers. Those relationships have continued to endure and evolved into friendships. Upon retirement, Duke and Lynn moved to Scottsdale, Arizona and Coeur d' Alene, Idaho where they divided the seasons for 20 years. Duke and his wife Lynn became full time residents of Coeur D'Alene in 2016 and welcomed their son Klint Borozan and his wife Lorri to share their life together in their home where they have enjoyed many happy years. He loved his family very much and was never happier than when he could be with them. Duke also enjoyed good friendships in all the communities over the years where they lived and worked, and delighted in his ability to play golf year-round. However, he never forgot his child-hood friends, and always enjoyed sharing memories about people and places while growing up in Butte, Montana whenever the opportunity presented itself. Duke was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Danillo. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lynn, his children and grand-children, his brother Bronko (Patricia), and numerous nieces and nephews. Duke was baptized and his family participated in the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Butte. He was also a member of the Menlo Park Presbyterian Church, the Presbyterian Church in Paradise Valley, AZ. He was a member at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, California, Sharon Heights Country Club in Menlo Park, California, and Hayden Lake Country Club in Hayden, Idaho. Services will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle, 919 E. Indiana Ave, Coeur d' Alene, Idaho on December 1, 2020 at 11am. All social distancing and Covid-19 protocols will be followed for the safety of those in attendance. The family asks that any donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation which is leading the battle to find a cure for the disease. It can be found at www.parkinsons.org
