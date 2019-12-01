SHERWOOD, Dan "To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven." Dan Sherwood passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home on November 21, 2019. He was 84 years old. Dan lived a full life loving the Lord and serving others with love and respect. He will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held at River City Church, 708 W. Nora Avenue on December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his remembrance to Union Gospel Mission, Samaritan's Purse or Horizon Hospice of Spokane. Please see www.riplingers.com for full obituary.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019