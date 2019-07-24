Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Dan William HABEL. View Sign Service Information Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home 305 Sixth Street Traverse City , MI 49684 (231)-947-6347 Send Flowers Obituary

HABEL, Dr. Dan William Dr. Dan William Habel passed away at home on July 21, 2019 a picture-perfect, sunny summer day, just four days after his 85th birthday. Dan was born on July 17, 1934 in Anderson, Indiana, one-half hour after his twin sister, Judy, to the late Mary Edith and Otto William Habel. He attended Saginaw Public Schools. Following his graduation from Arthur Hill High School in 1952, he attended the University of Michigan, graduating from Michigan's Medical School in 1959. He stayed in Ann Arbor for six years where he completed his training and residency in Otolaryngology. Dan joined the Air Force Medical Corps in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1966. After serving as captain for two years, he moved to Spokane, Washington. He joined the Spokane Ear Nose & Throat Clinic where he practiced for 30 years. In addition to his private practice, Dan had clinical associate professorships at Eastern Washington University and the University of Washington Medical School. He was also an instructor at the National Academy of Otolaryngology. He was a member of the Spokane Downtown Rotary Club. He and his Black Labradors loved hunting and fishing at the Calispell Duck Club with a close group of friends. His other hobbies included photography, geology, sailing, aviation, and steam engines. He was a proud member of the Buckley (Michigan) Steam and Old Engine Club. For 25 years, he was a gentleman farmer on Hangman Valley Road in Spokane. He was the worst-dressed physician and the best-dressed farmer, always sporting his signature white tube socks with penny loafers. After Dan's retirement, he reconnected with and married his kindergarten classmate and friend, Carolyn Gilbert (Dunscombe). They enjoyed 24 happy and adventurous years together, splitting their time between Spokane and Traverse City. They loved to travel in their motor home and were fortunate to see many beautiful places in 49 states in the USA. They also toured New Zealand in a rented motor home. Dan was fearless, had an inquisitive mind, a sharp wit, an infectious smile, and a kind heart. He was very unassuming and had no idea the impact he had on others. He was always up for an adventure, and several of these adventures ended up in unexpected and humorous ways. He was the valedictorian story teller; his adventures provided great fodder for his many anecdotes. He was also a consummate teacher, passing along his wealth of knowledge to his children, grandchildren (to whom he was "Grampie"), and great-grandchildren. Dan was pre-deceased by his parents and his twin sister, Judy. Dan will be greatly missed by many, especially his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carolyn; his sister, Mary Rebecca Ferris; his daughter Rebecca Mattix, DVM, granddaughter Katie Mattix; his son, Dan Michael (Susan), and grandchildren Caroline and William Habel. He is also survived by Carolyn's children, Ian (Rebecca) Dunscombe, Jr., Amy Dunscombe, and Donald (Brenda) Dunscombe; grandchildren, Ian Dunscombe III, Andrew (Laura) Dunscombe, Casey McCotter, and Ashley (Otto) Snell; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lu, Sue Ellen, and Mary Gilbert, the mother of his children, Kathryn Jo Crosset, and nieces and nephews. A private celebration of Dan's life is being planned by his family for a later date. Those wishing to make a contribution in Dan's memory, please consider Fresenius Kidney Care, 610 S Sherman St., Ste 101, Spokane, WA 99202; Munson Dialysis Center, 4062 Royal Dr., Traverse City, MI, 49684, or Munson Hospice, 1500 Medical Campus Dr., Traverse City, MI, 49684. The family would also express their thanks for the wonderful care Dan received from Munson Hospice and Comfort Keepers. According to Dan, "The location of Heaven is sort of vague, but for me, my life on Earth was heaven." Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Dan's family at his tribute page at

