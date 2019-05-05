Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Andrew TAYLOR II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TAYLOR II, Daniel A. Daniel Andrew Taylor II died on April 12, 2019 in Seattle with his daughters by his side and the comfort of knowing how much he was loved. Dan was born to Dan and Martha Taylor on February 2, 1964 in Spokane. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and later attended the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. He loved food and creating great culinary experiences for family, friends and customers. Dan started cooking at the Mustard Seed in Spokane and over the years worked in numerous restaurants from San Mateo, CA to Stanwood, WA. When he tried other professions, it was only a matter of time before he returned to his love of cooking. Dan loved life and was full of joy. He was fun and easy to be with. He enjoyed music the louder the better. Dan was adventurous and had a bit of wanderlust. He was both vulnerable and resilient. Everyone liked Dan. He was lovable and loved. Due to health issues in recent years, Dan spent extended periods of time in the hospital and with family who supported and cared for him. Dan wanted desperately to live, and now his best attributes will live on through his family and all those whose lives he touched. Dan is survived by his two daughters, Brittany Taylor of Seattle and Madison Smith of Granite Falls, his parents, Dan and Martha Taylor of Spokane, his siblings, Cris Taylor Tonasket (Smoki) of Puyallup and Ron Taylor (Kim) of Warrenville, IL, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, May 11 at the Spokane Women's Club, 1428 W. 9th Ave., Spokane. In memory of Dan and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Recovery Cafe in Seattle or the UW Medical Center.

