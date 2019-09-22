Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel C. STEINKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEINKE, Daniel C. Daniel C. Steinke, a long-time resident of the Spokane Valley area, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home. Daniel was born February 18, 1953 at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington, to parents Theodore and Anna Porter Steinke. Following his birth, the family moved to Southern California. Daniel graduated from Dublin High School, Dublin, California in 1971. After graduating from Chabot College in California with a degree in Electronic Technology, Daniel was employed by Spokane School District 81, as an electronics and audio technician for 18 years. As a committed follower of Jesus, he was an active member of the Veradale United Church of Christ, serving as the church's facilities coordinator. Applying his extensive knowledge of electronics, Daniel built and operated the sound system for worship services and events held at the church. Prior to his involvement with VUCC, he was an active, long-time member of the former Emmanuel Metropolitan Community Church of Spokane. Daniel, for most of his life, was meticulous in every endeavor, from yard work, housekeeping, electronics, collecting older vehicles, and enjoying spending time family and friends. Along with his father, Ted, they completely remodeled his home in 1994. Daniel experienced love for his two cats, Pork Chops and Lamb Chops. He had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around. He suffered greatly for most of his life with mental health issues and from severe depression, but tried to keep his positive outlook on life. As an advocate in support for improvement in mental health resources, Daniel would want others who suffer to know about NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Issues). Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Anna, and by his sister, Linda Dizmang. He is survived by nephews, Matthew Boynton and Steven Boynton of Seattle, and Michael Boynton of Pasco. A memorial service to celebrate Daniel's life will be held Sunday, September 29th at 1 pm, at the Veradale United Church of Christ, 611 N. Progress Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. A potluck of hors d'oeuvres and desserts will follow the service. Friends and family are encouraged to share stories and memories of Daniel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veradale United Church of Christ Memorial Fund.

