EDGERLY, Daniel Frederick (Age 67) Daniel passed away in Spokane Valley, WA on March 1, 2020, at Rose Pointe Assisted Living where he had resided for the last five years. He was born in Spokane, WA on January 16, 1953, to Frederick William Edgerly and Juanita Ruth Edgerly (Bolick). He attended Pratt Elementary School, Libby Junior High, and graduated in 1972 from Ferris High School. Dan worked at Burlington Northern Railroad for a brief time and for one season as a groundskeeper at the Spokane Fairgrounds. He then went on to work at Columbia Lighting for 23 years. He was a member of Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene since 1954, having been baptized there. He enjoyed walking and waving to those he passed. He was a true encourager. Dan was preceded in death by his mother Juanita (2015) and father Fred (2017). He is survived by his siblings, Kenneth (Judy) Edgerly, Sally Edgerly (Randy) Murphy, and David (Dawn) Edgerly; two nephews, four nieces, and many great-nephews and nieces. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene, 15515 E. 20th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA.

