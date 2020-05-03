KERR, Daniel J. "Dan" (Age 71) July 17, 1948 - April 20, 2020 Dan died peacefully on April 20, 2020. Dan was born to Gerald B. Kerr and Mary E. Kerr on July 17, 1948. He grew up in Spokane and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. Dan loved talking to people and sharing stories about his life and the history surrounding it. He loved going to Blues festivals and barter fairs when he was able and really enjoyed listening to music shows on the local public radio stations. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dan is loved and survived by his two children Bethany Kerr (Matt McHenry) and Gregory Kerr (Kris Morton). His two grandsons Tyler and Elijah Kerr and three step grandchildren Madison McHenry, Luke Thompson and Leah Thompson. He has two great-grandchildren Adam and Aela Granillo-Kerr who have been the joy of his life since their births. Dan is also survived by his brother Andy Kerr (Larissa) and his sisters Dolly Masini (Joe), Angel Gilbert (Mike) and Candy Kerr (Charlie Horseman) as well as many nieces and nephews. Dan is preceded in death by both of his parents, three of his brothers; Griffith "Scotty" Kerr, Chris Kerr and Tony Kerr and by his nephew Tony Masini. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store