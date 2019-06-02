Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel John HENRY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENRY, Daniel John (Age 86) Daniel John Henry, lifelong resident of Colfax, WA. Passed away from kidney cancer, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the home of his son in Missoula, MT. John was born on April 5th, 1933 in Endicott, WA. The first of four children to Byron "Bo" and Mary Henry. After graduating from Colfax High School, John entered college in Pullman at Washington State university. After a couple of years in college, he enlisted in the Navy and enjoyed his service on an aircraft carrier. The ship crossed the Atlantic Ocean and visited many locations along the Mediterranean Coast. He made a friend on board who introduced him to his sister over a Thanksgiving dinner in Pennsylvania and shortly after that John married Agnes Reed. They moved to Pullman after he was honorably discharged and John completed his degree in Agriculture at the University. They moved and farmed for a while outside of Endicott and the family spent a brief time in the Tri-cities before returning to Colfax. John worked at Colfax Security for many years before taking over the company where he stayed for over 50 years. He quickly became involved, and a local fixture, in many local civic organizations. He would help paint the pool, clean up litter along the highway, or flip pancakes any time he was asked. He also washed down the sidewalks, in front of his office probably, more times than any body else in town. He was an athlete. Riding bicycles, and running/walking marathons kept him in good shape for the past 40 years. He completed and finished all, but a couple of the 42, 7.4 mile Spokane Bloomsdays Runs, completing his last one last year. John and Agnes had two boys. As they were growing up, John taught them how to water ski, snow ski, and ride motorcycles. He became a Boy Scout Scoutmaster. Both boys earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and John was picked to attend a Boy Scout World Jamboree in Tokyo Japan. He enjoyed driving cars, washing cars, taking pictures and reading books. He did all three with a passion. He also loved and cherished his dog, Hayden. John and Agnes were married 53 years. After the death of his wife, he had to learn to cook. He was not very successful at that, (ask about the three egg fire!). However, the lunches and dinners that the various organizations had, that he volunteered for, helped him get by. There is not enough paper to properly tell the story of D. John Henry. He is survived by two sons and their families; Scott and Jenny and two children: Joel and Samantha Henry of Tettenhall, England; Todd and Irena and two children: Sasha and Martin Henry of Missoula; One sister, Nancy and Mark Brandon of Vancouver; two brothers: Bill and Nancy Henry of Spokane and Byron and Sue Henry of Vancouver and numerous nieces and nephews, To everyone who knew John, you are invited to a memorial mass and a celebration of life service for John at the St Patrick's Catholic Church in Colfax. On Monday, July 8, at 11:00 am. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at

Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019

