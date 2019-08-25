Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel John LEO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEO, Daniel John On July 25, 2019, Dan passed away unexpectedly at Clark Valley Hospital in Plains, Montana from a brain hemorrhage. Dan was born on October 4, 1946 in Waterville, Maine to Sherwood and Adrienne Leo. He was the second of five children. Upon graduation from high school Dan joined the Navy. After schooling in the Great Lakes, he was assigned to the USS Hull, a destroyer stationed out of San Diego, California. The Hull served three tours of duty in Vietnam. Upon completion of his service in the Navy, Dan enrolled in Southwestern College where he received his degree in electrical engineering. It was during his time in Southern California that Dan met his best friend and the love of his life, Judi. They were married in December, 1967. They welcomed two children into their life, Holly Anne in 1970 and Mark Elliott in 1973. During these years Dan worked as an electrician in the aircraft industry, building dune buggies in the family garage in his spare time. But life in Southern California was hectic and Dan decided the family needed to move to a new frontier ALASKA! Oh, what a life! The next 18 years were spent hunting, fishing, racing speed boats, working hard, and enjoying the beauty of God's creation. Once the children were grown and married, Dan and Judi decided to return to the lower 48 and chose Spokane, Washington. Dan continued work as an electrical contractor but was plagued with heart problems and forced to retire in 2008. In 2013, Dan received a heart transplant performed at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital. Oh, what a gift! Five more years time to travel and in 1918 move to live under the big skies of Montana. Dan said it was going to be his "Last Best Place". And it was! Dan is survived by his wife in Plains, MT; son Mark and wife Becky with granddaughters Abigail and Katie of Colbert, WA; Mother Adrienne Leo, three sisters and one brother all residing in Maine. He was predeceased by his father, Sherwood Leo; and beloved daughter Holly Anne Leo Pihl and her unborn baby. At his request, there are no funeral services.

