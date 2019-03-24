Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Joseph KNOLL. View Sign

KNOLL, Daniel Joseph "Dan" Daniel was born on April 23rd, 1961 in Spokane, WA. Dan grew up in Hillyard, WA as the youngest of five children. As a child, Dan was driven by his adventurous spirit, and his younger days were filled with good times with family and friends that included a large network of cousins. He loved to compete in everything he did and excelled as a multisport athlete where he helped lead the Rogers High School basketball team to a runner up finish in the 1978 Spokane City Championship. Dan graduated from Ferris High School in 1979. Dan was a great friend and was truly loved by all who knew him. He had a tremendous sense of humor and a kind, gentle nature. His optimistic outlook on life was magnetic and contagious. He was always the first one to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. We will always remember his big smile and cheerful laughter. He loved to travel, and toward the end of his life, Hawaii became his favorite destination where he found peace in its beauty and tranquility. He loved his family and cherished his children above all else. Some of his best days were spent fishing and boating with his family at Deer Lake. Dan was married to Belinda Knoll for 36 years and together they raised six children and two grandchildren. As a devout Christian, Dan loved the gospel and enjoyed spreading the word of God. He entered into heaven on March 12th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Eugene, his mother Mary Ellen, his brother Mike, and his son Jason. He is survived by his brothers Tom and Dave and sister Annette, along with his children Chris, Daniel Jr., John, Ben, Emily, and grandchildren Jordan and Bella. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Church 511 W. Hastings Rd. in Spokane, WA on Friday, March 29th, at 2:00 p.m.

KNOLL, Daniel Joseph "Dan" Daniel was born on April 23rd, 1961 in Spokane, WA. Dan grew up in Hillyard, WA as the youngest of five children. As a child, Dan was driven by his adventurous spirit, and his younger days were filled with good times with family and friends that included a large network of cousins. He loved to compete in everything he did and excelled as a multisport athlete where he helped lead the Rogers High School basketball team to a runner up finish in the 1978 Spokane City Championship. Dan graduated from Ferris High School in 1979. Dan was a great friend and was truly loved by all who knew him. He had a tremendous sense of humor and a kind, gentle nature. His optimistic outlook on life was magnetic and contagious. He was always the first one to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. We will always remember his big smile and cheerful laughter. He loved to travel, and toward the end of his life, Hawaii became his favorite destination where he found peace in its beauty and tranquility. He loved his family and cherished his children above all else. Some of his best days were spent fishing and boating with his family at Deer Lake. Dan was married to Belinda Knoll for 36 years and together they raised six children and two grandchildren. As a devout Christian, Dan loved the gospel and enjoyed spreading the word of God. He entered into heaven on March 12th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Eugene, his mother Mary Ellen, his brother Mike, and his son Jason. He is survived by his brothers Tom and Dave and sister Annette, along with his children Chris, Daniel Jr., John, Ben, Emily, and grandchildren Jordan and Bella. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Church 511 W. Hastings Rd. in Spokane, WA on Friday, March 29th, at 2:00 p.m. Religious Service Information Calvary Chapel of Spokane

511 W Hastings Rd

Spokane, WA 99218

Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close