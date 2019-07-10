LAWLESS, Daniel Joseph (Age 60) Daniel Joseph Lawless, 60, passed away peacefully at his home in Spokane, Washington on July 5, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Dan was born January 5th, 1959, in Denver, Colorado, to Robert and Dolores Lawless. He attended Wheat Ridge High School after which he joined the Navy where he was trained as an aircraft electronics technician. Being a native Coloradoan and an excellent skier, he joined the Navy's ski team. He was very proud to have served his country with the VAQ136 Squadron supporting the EA-6B Growler and completed tours on both the USS Midway and USS Saratoga Aircraft Carriers. He was grateful for the opportunity that the Navy gave him to travel the world. Having always had a knack for electronics and fixing things, Dan continued his education after the military at both Fort Lewis College and Colorado State University studying Computer Science. NASCAR was one of Dan's many interests and was by far his favorite sport. At the age of 16 he purchased and passionately rebuilt a Shelby Mustang that brought him years of enjoyment. The restored Mustang won numerous awards to the point where Dan ran out of trophy display room. Dan valued the friendships he made and continually sought to connect with new people. He loved his dogs and caring for his home, but what brought him the most joy is the time he spent loving and supporting his family. He was the best, most loyal husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and co-worker his family could have asked for. Although he has gone to heaven, his memory will not be forgotten as he lives on through his son, nieces and nephews and in all our hearts. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Lawless; son and his spouse, Garrett and June Lawless; mother, Dolores Lawless; brothers and their spouses, David and Denise Lawless, Richard and Elizabeth Lawless; in-laws, Ted and Mellony Ellingson, Bev and Al Denny, Mark and Peggy Kaufman, and Ammie Ellingson; nephews, Mitch Lawless, Zachary Lawless, John Kaufman, Jason Kaufman, Ben Ellingson, Kyle Ellingson, and Paul Denny; nieces, Nicole Pring, Victoria Lawless, Sarah Kaufman and Megan Denny. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lawless and older brother, Mark. Funeral services will be held at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home on July 13, 2019 at 12pm. A visitation will be held prior to services from 9am 11:30am. Reception to follow: Players & Spectators Event Center 12828 E Sprague Ave. Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Published in Spokesman-Review on July 10, 2019