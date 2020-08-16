CARLSON, Daniel L. Daniel L. Carlson, a beloved father, grandfather, and brother, has unexpectedly passed away August 9, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. Dan was born January 18, 1950 in Wallace, Idaho to Leroy and Lois (Bilte) Carlson. Dan grew up in Wallace, Idaho and graduated from Wallace High School in 1968. He attended Kinman Business University where he was elected president of the student body and graduated with a degree in accounting in 1973. In 1974 Dan went to work for Farmers and Merchants Bank of Spokane as an auditor and later managed the Rockford branch before retiring in 1997. Dan was married to Deborah Fisher from 1973 to 1986 and they had two children, Noah and Bethany. Dan was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Edith Carlson, his grandfather Axel Carlson, grandfather Henry Bilte, father Leroy (Roy) Carlson, his mother and stepfather, Lois and Henry Carlson, and his fiancé Mary Soderquist. He is survived by his children Noah Carlson of Seattle and Bethany (Mike) Fruci of Spokane, two grandsons: Bryson and Graham Fruci, six brothers and sisters: Axel (Gail) Carlson of Wallace, Kelly (Marcella) Carlson of Boise, Chad (Chrissy) Carlson of Wallace, Suzzanne (Luke) Penney of Kamiah, Lisa (Ron) Hill of Osburn, Shelly (Dave) Corwin of Osburn, two step brothers: Randy (Karen) Carlson, Dennis (Cindy) Carlson of Pinehurst, step sister Christy Carlson of Oregon, and several nieces and nephews. Daniel was an inspiration to all those who met him. He lost his right arm to cancer just before graduating high school, but it never affected his ability to accomplish anything he set out to do. Because of his own experiences with suffering, he understood the suffering of others and he had a unique ability to form friendships; once you were his friend, you were his friend forever. He enjoyed many adventures including a period of time in Russia with his good friend Mark Hopkins. He will be missed deeply by all who loved him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store