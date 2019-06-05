Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel L. Sampert. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

SAMPERT, Daniel L. (Age 69) Daniel L. Sampert, was born on September 11, 1949 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and he passed from this life on May 18, 2019 after a short hard-fought battle. Daniel was born and raised in Coeur d'Alene, ID. He attended school here and graduated from Coeur d'Alene High School. He started working at the early age of 12 delivering the Cd'A Press; he worked at various jobs as a youth and found his calling as an electrician. He worked for several different contractors through the years. His attention to detail and ability to visualize the layout was a strong point and he was sought after for his expertise. His hobbies were firearms of all types and all that goes with that. He was also talented when it came to working with balsa wood, building Radio Controlled Airplanes. Dan always looked for the good in people as is exampled by the friendship he maintained with his ex-wives, Kathy and Marlene. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard R. Sampert and Reny Gissel Sampert. He leaves behind his son, Edward D. Sampert; his daughter, Lynnda L. Sampert; and the light of his life, his two grandchildren, Drake and Emma Sampert, all of Spokane, Washington; brother, Ronald J. Sampert (Carolyn), of Dalton Gardens, ID; sister, Lori A. Ross (Jeff) of Newport, WA. He also leaves behind the best friend and caregiver, Deborah Sampert, and his other best friend, Chris Nichols (Rene) of Athol, ID. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815. Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of arrangements. Please visit Dan's online memorial and sign his guestbook at

SAMPERT, Daniel L. (Age 69) Daniel L. Sampert, was born on September 11, 1949 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and he passed from this life on May 18, 2019 after a short hard-fought battle. Daniel was born and raised in Coeur d'Alene, ID. He attended school here and graduated from Coeur d'Alene High School. He started working at the early age of 12 delivering the Cd'A Press; he worked at various jobs as a youth and found his calling as an electrician. He worked for several different contractors through the years. His attention to detail and ability to visualize the layout was a strong point and he was sought after for his expertise. His hobbies were firearms of all types and all that goes with that. He was also talented when it came to working with balsa wood, building Radio Controlled Airplanes. Dan always looked for the good in people as is exampled by the friendship he maintained with his ex-wives, Kathy and Marlene. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard R. Sampert and Reny Gissel Sampert. He leaves behind his son, Edward D. Sampert; his daughter, Lynnda L. Sampert; and the light of his life, his two grandchildren, Drake and Emma Sampert, all of Spokane, Washington; brother, Ronald J. Sampert (Carolyn), of Dalton Gardens, ID; sister, Lori A. Ross (Jeff) of Newport, WA. He also leaves behind the best friend and caregiver, Deborah Sampert, and his other best friend, Chris Nichols (Rene) of Athol, ID. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815. Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of arrangements. Please visit Dan's online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close