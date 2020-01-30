|
WHYE, Daniel Morris Daniel "Dan-o" Whye was born February 6th, 1954 in Baltimore, MD. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at age 18 and served 22 years retiring as a Captain. Shortly after enlistment he married Peggy Ratzlaff on October 15, 1977. He served 20 years in finance and education for the State of Washington. He passed away surrounded by his loving family and friends on January 27th, 2020. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Peggy Whye, his children, Benjamin (Tasha) Whye, Patty Averill, Krista (Erick Baraza) Whye, Mikey (Kate) Yaste, Kira (David) Rexilius, Abbey (Brett) Foster. Grandchildren, Jack, Jareck, Owyn, Elissa, Rebeckah, Mikeal, Abbyjoy and Elijah. Foster parents, David and Rosemary Barnhart and their family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Grace and son, Mathew. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday February 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resurrection Church, 2815 W. Sunset Blvd., Spokane, Washington, with graveside to follow at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 30, 2020