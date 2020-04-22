MITCHELL, Daniel P. Passed away Easter Sunday at Holy Family Hospital of Spokane. Dan was born and raised in Butte Montana, then moved to Missoula to attend the University of Montana for one year. He then served in the US Navy for four years. He moved to Spokane to attend Gonzaga University earning two degrees. He met his wife Cathy and they were married for 57 years until her passing in June 2015. Dan volunteered many hours over the years the last places being the Spokane AIDS Network and the Women and Children's Free Restaurant. He believed in helping others in need. Dan is survived by his four children, Louise (Larry) Andrews, Lorraine (Earl) Howerton, Paula Mitchell and Daniel Charles (Nicole) Mitchell; seven grandchildren, Kate, Mitchell, Sarah, Gina, Jack, Hannah and Samantha; three great grandchildren with another on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Carol (Jim) VanDyke of Hillsboro, OR; and his nephews Dan, Larry, and Greg and their families. Also, special friend, Ann Lewis. The family thanks the staff at Holy Family Hospital. Their compassion, kindness and excellent care made his last days comfortable. A special thank you to Dad's neighbors, Donna, Lori and Donna for keeping an eye on him and for the kindness and friendship they showed him. Memorial contributions may be made to one of Dan's favorite charities, Our Place Ministries, 1509 W. College Place, Spokane, WA 99201. Due to coronavirus restrictions a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 22, 2020