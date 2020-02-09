Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Raymond NELSON. View Sign Service Information Sunset Hills Funeral Home 1215 145th Place SE Bellevue , WA 98007 (425)-746-1400 Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Daniel Raymond (Age 82) August 12, 1937 - February 4, 2020 There are people in this world who make a difference. Dan Nelson, who passed away on February 4, 2020, was one of them. A man with a big heart and big ideas died at the age of 82. Born and raised in Spokane, Washington, he attended Lewis & Clark High School and later graduated from Washington State University. During his years at WSU, he met and married his college sweetheart, Pat. In August, they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Banking was Dan's lifelong profession, and believe it or not, his first job was repossessing cars for Seattle First National in Spokane, Washington. His banking career really began when he joined the National Bank of Commerce (later Rainier Bank) in Seattle in 1962. In his 22 years, he held several management positions. In 1984, he embraced the opportunity to join Moore Financial Group in Boise, Idaho. Within a few years, he became Chairman and CEO of Idaho First National Bank (later West One Bancorp). He was with West One until 1995, when he became President and COO of U.S. Bancorp in Portland, Oregon. He retired to Gig Harbor, Washington a few years later. During his tenure at West One, he served on multiple boards and was especially proud of his appointment to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. His participation on international finance boards, which took him all over the world, fueled his love for travel. Both Dan and Pat loved their time in Boise and considered it the best years of his career. Shortly after arriving, Dan became involved in community projects. His first accomplishment was fundraising for the Capital Campaign for the Boise Art Museum. That was only the beginning; through his continuous efforts, he supported numerous civic activities, including the Boise River Festival and the award-winning Spirit of the West traveling art show. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many hobbies. Restoring antique boats and cars was his passion. He loved golf, traveling, skiing, and being with his family and friends. Spending time with his two grandchildren was at the top of his list. He was a mentor and an inspiration to so many and will be remembered for his generosity. Establishing the Dan and Pat Nelson Family Foundation, managed by his daughter, Lori Ann, was an important part of his life, benefiting many non-profits in Pierce County. He often said, "I am so lucky, my life exceeded all my expectations". He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter Lori Ann Reeder and her husband, Brian; two grandchildren, Hadley and Ash Reeder; his sisters, Dolores Cameron, and Janet Matthews; her husband, John and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Chris. Services to be held on Sunday, February 23, at 1:00 pm at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 1215 145th Place S.E., Bellevue, Washington. Reception to follow. In his honor, you may make a contribution online at

NELSON, Daniel Raymond (Age 82) August 12, 1937 - February 4, 2020 There are people in this world who make a difference. Dan Nelson, who passed away on February 4, 2020, was one of them. A man with a big heart and big ideas died at the age of 82. Born and raised in Spokane, Washington, he attended Lewis & Clark High School and later graduated from Washington State University. During his years at WSU, he met and married his college sweetheart, Pat. In August, they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Banking was Dan's lifelong profession, and believe it or not, his first job was repossessing cars for Seattle First National in Spokane, Washington. His banking career really began when he joined the National Bank of Commerce (later Rainier Bank) in Seattle in 1962. In his 22 years, he held several management positions. In 1984, he embraced the opportunity to join Moore Financial Group in Boise, Idaho. Within a few years, he became Chairman and CEO of Idaho First National Bank (later West One Bancorp). He was with West One until 1995, when he became President and COO of U.S. Bancorp in Portland, Oregon. He retired to Gig Harbor, Washington a few years later. During his tenure at West One, he served on multiple boards and was especially proud of his appointment to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. His participation on international finance boards, which took him all over the world, fueled his love for travel. Both Dan and Pat loved their time in Boise and considered it the best years of his career. Shortly after arriving, Dan became involved in community projects. His first accomplishment was fundraising for the Capital Campaign for the Boise Art Museum. That was only the beginning; through his continuous efforts, he supported numerous civic activities, including the Boise River Festival and the award-winning Spirit of the West traveling art show. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many hobbies. Restoring antique boats and cars was his passion. He loved golf, traveling, skiing, and being with his family and friends. Spending time with his two grandchildren was at the top of his list. He was a mentor and an inspiration to so many and will be remembered for his generosity. Establishing the Dan and Pat Nelson Family Foundation, managed by his daughter, Lori Ann, was an important part of his life, benefiting many non-profits in Pierce County. He often said, "I am so lucky, my life exceeded all my expectations". He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter Lori Ann Reeder and her husband, Brian; two grandchildren, Hadley and Ash Reeder; his sisters, Dolores Cameron, and Janet Matthews; her husband, John and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Chris. Services to be held on Sunday, February 23, at 1:00 pm at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 1215 145th Place S.E., Bellevue, Washington. Reception to follow. In his honor, you may make a contribution online at campseymour.org/dan-nelson . YMCA Camp Seymour, 9725 Cramer Rd. NW, Gig Harbor, Washington 98329. Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close