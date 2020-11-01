Stromberger Daniel (Age 93) Daniel Stromberger was welcomed home in the early hours of October 25, 2020, greeted by his loving wife of 73 years, Jean Stromberger who had passed in June. Dan was born in the Carico Hills on December 20, 1926, one of thirteen children. Work on the farm was hard and all the children had to help out to survive. At age seven and of small stature, Dan learned to pilot a large tractor and there was a rumor going around that there was a tractor making the rounds on the hills nearby with no one on it. Life was hard and in 1943, Dan's father, Jacob, and sister, Janis were killed in a tragic accident, but the family persevered with their mother at the helm and continued to farm which included milking 38 cows. On November 21, 1945, Dan enlisted in the Army where he served most of his time in Korea, becoming a member of the 51st Military Police Battalion in Inchon, Korea. Upon returning, he married Jean Kuhlman on March 2, 1947. They had met earlier at the Ewan Grange Hall, where Dan garnered the last dance of the evening. Together they raised four children: Tim (Arlene), Tom, Bill (Janet), and Nancy (Eldon) Wecker. They first lived in the old schoolhouse next to the homeplace on Crab Creek near Sprague, WA. He helped on the family farm and they later moved to Steptoe, then to the Brislawn Place near Sprague, farming and raising cattle. When Jean's parents retired in 1957, Dan and Jean moved to the Lamont farm where they raised over 600 hogs per year, cattle, wheat, and hay. When Dan retired in his late seventies, he rested for a couple of years and decided retirement wasn't for him, so he purchased another swather and went to work for the neighbors. Dan was active in the Lamont Grange and the Lamont Community Church, offering to help wherever needed. He could literally fix anything. He is survived by his sister, Olga Nelson; four children and their spouses; 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. If desired, donations in Dan's memory may be made to Lamont Community Church, 13 Wiltzius Rd., Lamont, WA 99017 or Christian Heritage School, 48009 Ida Ave. E., Edwall, WA 99008. Services are pending due to Covid-19. Cheney Funeral Chapel is caring for the family. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com
