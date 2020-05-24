Daniel W. Dan WOODMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODMAN, Daniel W. Dan passed away May 14, 2020 after a short battle with esophageal cancer. Dan was born in Spokane on June 27, 1950 to Bill and Alice (Dougherty) Woodman. He was raised on the South Hill and graduated from Ferris High School in 1968 and received a bachelor's degree in Economics from Eastern Washington University. After, Dan served his country by enlisting in the Air National Guard for six years. Dan began his business career in sales at Blake, Moffitt & Towne Paper Company before partnering and founding Inland Wholesale Paper (IWOP). After selling IWOP he became a partner in Lincoln Container, a box manufacturer. In 1992, Dan founded Concept Fabrication which he managed along with his partner Randy. He valued his employees, partners, clients and business advisors all as friends. Dan loved Priest Lake where he spent summers at his family's cabin. He could be found fishing, boating, or just sitting on the dock reading and soaking up the sun. The lake was a gathering place where friends would come for a weekend of Dan's generous hospitality. Many fond memories were made up at the lake often incited by Dan's creative escapades. Besides his passion for business he loved his many bird dogs, bird hunting with his dad, raising and betting on racehorses, buying and selling real estate, and spending time at his condo in Vegas. Dan is survived by his son Michael Jablon (Karen) and grandchildren, Maisy, Ethan, and Anna Jablon. Dan is also survived by his sister Nancy Jo Stamper and brother-in-law Bob Stamper, his special niece Suzanne Stamper (Wes) and grandnephews Westin and Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. To share memories of Daniel and offer condolences to the family visit hennesseyvalley.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Spokanimal Care or the Cancer Society of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved