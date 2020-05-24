WOODMAN, Daniel W. Dan passed away May 14, 2020 after a short battle with esophageal cancer. Dan was born in Spokane on June 27, 1950 to Bill and Alice (Dougherty) Woodman. He was raised on the South Hill and graduated from Ferris High School in 1968 and received a bachelor's degree in Economics from Eastern Washington University. After, Dan served his country by enlisting in the Air National Guard for six years. Dan began his business career in sales at Blake, Moffitt & Towne Paper Company before partnering and founding Inland Wholesale Paper (IWOP). After selling IWOP he became a partner in Lincoln Container, a box manufacturer. In 1992, Dan founded Concept Fabrication which he managed along with his partner Randy. He valued his employees, partners, clients and business advisors all as friends. Dan loved Priest Lake where he spent summers at his family's cabin. He could be found fishing, boating, or just sitting on the dock reading and soaking up the sun. The lake was a gathering place where friends would come for a weekend of Dan's generous hospitality. Many fond memories were made up at the lake often incited by Dan's creative escapades. Besides his passion for business he loved his many bird dogs, bird hunting with his dad, raising and betting on racehorses, buying and selling real estate, and spending time at his condo in Vegas. Dan is survived by his son Michael Jablon (Karen) and grandchildren, Maisy, Ethan, and Anna Jablon. Dan is also survived by his sister Nancy Jo Stamper and brother-in-law Bob Stamper, his special niece Suzanne Stamper (Wes) and grandnephews Westin and Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. To share memories of Daniel and offer condolences to the family visit hennesseyvalley.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Spokanimal Care or the Cancer Society of your choice.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.