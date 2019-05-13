Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Walter PASHNIAK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PASHNIAK, Daniel Walter (Age 88) Daniel Walter Pashniak, passed away peacefully at Stillwaters Cottages on April 28, 2019. Daniel was born in Beauvallon Alberta, Canada on March 29, 1931. He was survived by his three children, Glenda Starnes, Carol Wright, and Michael Pashniak, and his sister Sylvia Garbys. Daniel enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing chess, and investing in real estate. He also enjoyed traveling, to Australia, Russia and the Ukraine along with taking cruises. He belonged to several fraternal organizations including, BPOE Elks, Moose Lodge, Sons of Norway, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He attended college at several university's obtaining a Doctorate Degree in Engineering. After graduating from Walla Walla College he returned there to become head professor in the Engineering department. Memorial Service will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist in the Spokane Valley, 1601 S. Sullivan Rd., on May 18th at 3:00 PM.

