FRAME, Danielle Lee (Hilsabeck) (Age 45) Our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, teacher and friend, Danielle Lee Frame, suddenly went home to be with Jesus on September 24, 2019 due to an unfortunate accident. She was 45. Born in Spokane, WA on January 24, 1974, she was the youngest child of Douglas and Donna Hilsabeck (Sayler), who preceded her in death. She attended West Valley High School where she was very involved in the dance/drill team. Danielle also attended the Spokane Skills Center and earned her cosmetology license after graduating from high school in 1992. In 1994 Danielle married Greg Spraul. They had Morgan her "miracle boy" prior to the dissolution of their marriage. "Though she be little, she is fierce!" is a quote that describes Danielle's personality. She proved her toughness and desire to become a mother when at 19 weeks pregnant was told that she would lose her baby if she did not go on complete bed rest. Bed rest it was for five months! Against all odds, Danielle's determination resulted in a healthy boy who went on to earn a double major in chemistry/mathematics receiving the chairman's award in both subjects from the University of Idaho. Danielle married Kevin Frame in 2002 where she became a second mother to Nathaniel Andrew Frame and shortly thereafter gave birth to their beautiful daughter Carlee Mae in 2004. Danielle's greatest joys came from her children and the lives they shared. She was a devoted, tireless mother and wife who cherished her family. She made their house a home. She enjoyed fitness, gardening, friends and family and going to the theater. Danielle and Carlee shared a love for the musical Hamilton which resulted in two trips to see the musical in New York and Puerto Rico. Kevin and Danielle built Living Stone, Inc. from the ground up, however, her passion and ministry was working with children as a Resource Teacher's Aide at West Ridge Elementary in Post Falls. Her students affectionately called her "Mrs. Flame" and provided Danielle with plenty of material for her "Funniest kid quotes of the day" posts. In 2016, Danielle was voted Staff Member of the Year. Danielle is survived by her husband, Kevin and daughter, Carlee at the family home in Post Falls, ID; son, Morgan Spraul of Spokane, WA; step-son, Nathaniel Frame of Hawaii; sister, Denise Rowsey and husband Curtis of Newport, WA; brother, Dwight Swanson and wife Julie of Branson, MO; brother, Bill Hilsabeck of Spokane, WA; brother, Mike Hilsabeck and wife Judy of Spokane Valley, WA and brother, Dennis Hilsabeck of Spokane Valley, WA; father-in-law, Gary Frame of Coeur d'Alene, ID; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Danielle is preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Donna; and mother-in-law, Carlene Frame. The loss of Danielle grieves our hearts; however, we are comforted in that we will see her again in glory. We expect that she's already experienced the last item on her bucket list-- hearing the words of her savior "Well done, good and faithful servant!" A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 11 at 10:30 am at Real Life in Post Falls, ID, 1860 N Cecil Road with a private family graveside service to follow. Arrangements are provided by Yates Funeral Home. On-line obituary and condolences may be found at

