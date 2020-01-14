Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danielle Rae CHAPPELLE. View Sign Service Information Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel 112 N 9th Street Payette , ID 83661 (208)-642-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

CHAPELLE, Danielle Rae Danielle Rae Wyman Chappelle passed on peacefully to her heavenly reward on January 2, 2020 at her home in Payette, Idaho surrounded by the family she loved with all her heart. She was born in White Swan, Washington on the Yakama Indian Reservation on December 27, 1952 and was raised in Granger, Washington, graduating from Granger High School a member of the class of 1971. After graduation she next attended Whitworth College from 1971 1973. On June 8, 1973 she married Patrick Bell and had three children, Timothy, Rachel and Rebekah. Although she had worked for 11 years as a Speech and Language and Special Needs Para-Professional in the Ontario School District, at the age of 44 she decided to go back to college and after 4 years of study earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education Bi-Lingual ESL from Boise State University. It was after graduating from Boise State University that she married Mark Chappelle on August 4, 2001 and five more children were added to her life, Rob, Dan, Dave, Sara and Chris. After landing a job at Aiken Elementary in Ontario, Oregon teaching Dual Language Kindergarten, she excelled at it for two years. At this point, since her contract with the Ontario School District was up, she and her husband decided it was time to move to the Seattle area where her husband worked. After the move to Mill Creek, Washington in 2003 she taught Spanish in a Home School Academy for two more years. Dani, as she was called in her later years, was active in the Church, often playing the organ or piano for Sunday services, teaching Bible Study classes and Sunday School, hosting small group meetings in her home or sharing in Women's Ministry and Prayer Groups. One friend wrote when contacted, "she selflessly helped people physically, spiritually, and emotionally. She had a sweet, ever-present smilein addition she was humble, adorably chatty and had a wonderful sense of humor." That smile lit up every room she ever entered. She and her husband Mark were members of a Western Gospel trio that did bi-weekly performances at Delta Rehabilitation Center in Snohomish, Washington for the last five years that they lived in Mill Creek. She was also active in sharing aspects of her Native American culture and traditions with her family, friends and students as she attended Powwows and recently had given presentations at a local charter school regarding Native American Powwow customs, traditions and dancing. It was her heart's desire to pass on these traditions to anyone willing to learn of them. After her husband retired, they built a house in Payette, Idaho to be near two families of grandchildren who lived in Fruitland, Idaho and it was in this house where she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, who supported her with round the clock care after she came home from the hospital. Her courage through her final illness was an incredible inspiration to us all. Danielle was preceded by her parents, Fred and Norma Burnett and is survived by her three sisters, Paula Profitt, Suzanne Obendorf and Rowena Edgemon, her husband Mark, and their family of 8 children and 20 grandchildren, all of whom benefitted greatly from the love bestowed on them by their beloved Grammy. A Life Celebration Service will be held at Christian Life Fellowship located at 366 SE 5th St in Ontario, Oregon on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. Cremation is under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Dani's family at

CHAPELLE, Danielle Rae Danielle Rae Wyman Chappelle passed on peacefully to her heavenly reward on January 2, 2020 at her home in Payette, Idaho surrounded by the family she loved with all her heart. She was born in White Swan, Washington on the Yakama Indian Reservation on December 27, 1952 and was raised in Granger, Washington, graduating from Granger High School a member of the class of 1971. After graduation she next attended Whitworth College from 1971 1973. On June 8, 1973 she married Patrick Bell and had three children, Timothy, Rachel and Rebekah. Although she had worked for 11 years as a Speech and Language and Special Needs Para-Professional in the Ontario School District, at the age of 44 she decided to go back to college and after 4 years of study earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education Bi-Lingual ESL from Boise State University. It was after graduating from Boise State University that she married Mark Chappelle on August 4, 2001 and five more children were added to her life, Rob, Dan, Dave, Sara and Chris. After landing a job at Aiken Elementary in Ontario, Oregon teaching Dual Language Kindergarten, she excelled at it for two years. At this point, since her contract with the Ontario School District was up, she and her husband decided it was time to move to the Seattle area where her husband worked. After the move to Mill Creek, Washington in 2003 she taught Spanish in a Home School Academy for two more years. Dani, as she was called in her later years, was active in the Church, often playing the organ or piano for Sunday services, teaching Bible Study classes and Sunday School, hosting small group meetings in her home or sharing in Women's Ministry and Prayer Groups. One friend wrote when contacted, "she selflessly helped people physically, spiritually, and emotionally. She had a sweet, ever-present smilein addition she was humble, adorably chatty and had a wonderful sense of humor." That smile lit up every room she ever entered. She and her husband Mark were members of a Western Gospel trio that did bi-weekly performances at Delta Rehabilitation Center in Snohomish, Washington for the last five years that they lived in Mill Creek. She was also active in sharing aspects of her Native American culture and traditions with her family, friends and students as she attended Powwows and recently had given presentations at a local charter school regarding Native American Powwow customs, traditions and dancing. It was her heart's desire to pass on these traditions to anyone willing to learn of them. After her husband retired, they built a house in Payette, Idaho to be near two families of grandchildren who lived in Fruitland, Idaho and it was in this house where she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, who supported her with round the clock care after she came home from the hospital. Her courage through her final illness was an incredible inspiration to us all. Danielle was preceded by her parents, Fred and Norma Burnett and is survived by her three sisters, Paula Profitt, Suzanne Obendorf and Rowena Edgemon, her husband Mark, and their family of 8 children and 20 grandchildren, all of whom benefitted greatly from the love bestowed on them by their beloved Grammy. A Life Celebration Service will be held at Christian Life Fellowship located at 366 SE 5th St in Ontario, Oregon on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. Cremation is under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Dani's family at www.shafferjensen.com . The family of Danielle has requested that instead of flowers, a donation be made in Danielle's name to . This is easily done by navigating online to LLS.org and clicking on the Donate button. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel Payette , ID (208) 642-3333 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.