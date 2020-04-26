Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danna R. BARRICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARRICK, Danna R. (Age 92) Our beloved Papa was called to his Heavenly Home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Dan was born and raised in Spokane, WA where he attended Rogers High School. He married his childhood sweetheart, Louise Nelson, in 1949. They recently celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary. Dan worked for Darigold for 36 years, advancing to many positions within the company. He retired in 1989 to enjoy his vacation home at Priest Lake. Dan was a wonderful role model, a godly man of highest integrity. He was a loving husband, father and friend. We have many fond memories of time spent at his cabin where everyone was always welcome. He loved the sun, water, walks through the woods and picking huckleberries. He also loved Gonzaga Basketball and would often be listening to the women play on the radio, while watching the men play on television at the same time. Dan was a skilled carpenter and craftsman. He could build, remodel or repair anything. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and lived a life of service to others. Dan was a long-time member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where he also gave of his time and talents. Dan was preceded in death by his daughters, Paulette Goldstein and Jill Graham. He is survived by his wife Louise, children, Brad (Lori) Barrick, Dan Barrick, Lourie (Bob) Smith and an additional son Adam (Debbie) Repp. He has ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Our family would like to thank the many caregivers from Angel Senior Care, Cornerstone Court, and Royal Park Health and Rehab for their exceptional loving care. A "Celebration of Life" memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to or Union Gospel Mission.

