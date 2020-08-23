CLARK, Dannette (Age 60) Dannette "Dannie" Rosemarie Clark died peacefully at her home in Marshall, WA on her 60th birthday, August 11, 2020. Dannie was born on August 11, 1960 in Moses Lake, WA to Susan Fretwell (Rancourt) and Kemmer Clark. She attended school in Moses Lake and received her GED and two associate degrees from Spokane Falls Community College later in life. She lived in the Spokane, WA area for the last 30+ years and worked as a bartender at the Bulldog Tavern for 20 years during that time. She loved gardening/horticulture, craft projects, spending time family, friends, and dogs, and being "Nana" to her grandchildren. Dannie is survived by her sons, Ben (and Cindy) Garcia, Matt Garcia, and Corey Clark of Spokane, WA; grandchildren Izabel, Eden, and Treyton Garcia of Spokane, WA; sister Candy Clark of Burien, WA; aunt Cori Engel of Burien, WA; brothers Dennis and Doug Goff; sisters Donna and Dee Goff, and Lisa, Christy and Robin Rancourt; dogs "Charlie", "Blue", and "Diva"; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and stepparents; son Jeremy Beck; and sister Lynne Rancourt. Dannie requested a "big party" in lieu of a funeral. Her celebration of life party will be announced via social media. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 151, Marshall, WA 99020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store