SIEGEL, Danney L. (Age 68) It is with great sadness that the family of Danney Laurence Siegel announces his passing on Friday, 26 July 2019, at the age of 68 years. Danney is survived by his wife, Linda, five children: Tonya Pilichowski, Wanda Sue Howard, Brandy Allen, Tamera Walker, and Heidi Slocum. He also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.As we share in this time of grief, we also share in the love and memories of Danney. It is with great comfort that Heaven has added an Angel who is now watching over all of us. Services with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 2:15pm at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Spokane County, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to 11420 E.18th Ave.,Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019