DUBLIN, Danny M. Danny Michael Dublin 62, passed away at his home in Lake Chelan, WA on April 2, 2020 with his family by his side. Dan was born February 11, 1958 in Eugene OR to James and Willie Irene Dublin. The family moved to Clarkston, WA and even-tually to Spokane, WA where he completed school and began a life in the construction field. This is where he learned the trade of fabrication and welding. Dan rose to any challenge with much enthusiasm and pride. He took the passion of welding and built a successful family business in Lake Chelan. Dan loved motorcycles; riding, racing and building them, he often spent his time getting fellow riders together for weekend rides. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with friends and family. In 2007 he embraced the AA community and celebrated his new journey in recovery. Dan found a new way of life with honesty, strength, love, laughter and many new friends. He will live on through the memories of the many people who were fortunate enough to have their lives touched by his fun loving and gentle spirit. Dan leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Karen. His children: Daniel Dublin-Beaudry, Whitney (Danial) Evans, Tyler (Kendra Hoffman) Dublin. The grandchildren his pride and joys: Daniel M Dublin-Beaudry, Levi Dublin, Tristen McNeely, Reeghan Lake, Raelynn Evans, Easton Evans, Cali Dublin and Brody Dublin. His sister Sharon (Daniel) Addington and nephews Micah andCameron Foster. As well as Karen's family, mother Patricia Sexton, and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life as well as a memorial motorcycle ride to Dan's favorite place "Lake Diablo" will be announced this summer when we can gather and share the memories of a life well lived.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store