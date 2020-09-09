JONES, Danny P. (Age 77) Danny passed on September 1, 2020 at home in Lake Stevens, Washington, after having complications from Alzheimers disease. Dan graduated from North Central High School in Spokane, Washington. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, both active and Reserves from 1963-1967. Dan was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Dan was an avid car show participant and a lover of classic cars; always willing to help others with their cars. He also enjoyed fishing. Dan is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cheryl (Kloster) Jones, his brother Jerry and sister Carol; his children, Kim, Tom, Geri and Brandon. Dan had six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Or make donations to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colsville Road, Suite #100, Silver Springs, MD 20910. Memorial Service to be arranged at a later date.