CMOS, Danny Paul (Age 59) Danny Paul Cmos, was born in Spokane on October 18, 1959, and passed away on April 29, 2019. He was a lifelong resident. Danny graduated as an out-standing athlete from North Central High School, and attended Spokane Commun-ity College. His career was auto body painting and detailing, and he enjoyed hard rock music and watching sports. Danny is survived by his sister Frances Papenleur (Spokane), his brother Robert Asplund (Ocean Shores, Washington), and his nephew Paul Papenleur (Silverdale, Washington). Preceded in death by his brother Mike Cmos, and parents Daya Cmos (Spokane), and Mike Cmos, Jr. (Uniontown, Pennsylvania). Memorial service to be held Friday, May 17th, 3:00 p.m. at the West Central Community Center. Donations may be made to the Union Gospel Mission.

CMOS, Danny Paul (Age 59) Danny Paul Cmos, was born in Spokane on October 18, 1959, and passed away on April 29, 2019. He was a lifelong resident. Danny graduated as an out-standing athlete from North Central High School, and attended Spokane Commun-ity College. His career was auto body painting and detailing, and he enjoyed hard rock music and watching sports. Danny is survived by his sister Frances Papenleur (Spokane), his brother Robert Asplund (Ocean Shores, Washington), and his nephew Paul Papenleur (Silverdale, Washington). Preceded in death by his brother Mike Cmos, and parents Daya Cmos (Spokane), and Mike Cmos, Jr. (Uniontown, Pennsylvania). Memorial service to be held Friday, May 17th, 3:00 p.m. at the West Central Community Center. Donations may be made to the Union Gospel Mission. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 5, 2019

