DELLWO, Danny R. "Dan" Danny "Dan" R. Dellwo passed away April 25, 2020 in Lebanon, OR from an apparent heart attack. Dan was born in Spokane, WA on May 28, 1954. He graduated from West Valley High School in 1973. Dan is survived by his daughter, Mandy Brooks (Kevin); son, Kurt Dellwo and granddaughter, Ashelly Brooks all of Corvallis, OR; one sister Barbara Price of Spokane Valley, WA; brother Larry Dellwo (Janet) of Vancouver, WA, and brother Don Dellwo (Susan) of Spokane, WA. He is also survived by one uncle, Hugh Thompson of Spokane Valley, WA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dan worked for Albertsons, Kaiser-Mead and Safeway. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jean Dellwo and brother-in-law Gene Price. Dan and his family moved to LaGrande, OR in the very early 1980s. August 19, 1984 Dan was critically and severely head injured in a motorcycle accident. He and his family's lives were changed forever due to his accident. Dan lived in hospitals and nursing homes for the next 13 months after his accident. Dan was moved back to Spokane where he underwent considerable rehab. He lived in Spokane Valley until 2015. He then moved back to Oregon to live until his sudden death. Dan enjoyed walking, coffee and cards. In his younger years he enjoyed camping, hiking and backpacking with his brothers, cousins and friends. He was a HUGE fan of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. He watched their movies so many times he could repeat their lines. He was also a HUGE fan of Barry Manilow, Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond. Dan, we love you and you will be greatly missed. You once had a laugh that was very contagious. When you laughed, we all laughed. When you had your accident 35 plus years ago your co-workers said your laughter would be greatly missed. But we can still hear it. Thank you for all the many, many memories. You will live on in our hearts forever. May God Bless You. Due to the coronavirus there will be only a very small private service for immediate family on May 28, 2020. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home. Burial at Spokane Memorial Gardens.



