WILLIS, Danny William Died January 19th, 2020 in Spokane Washington. Danny was born in Fresno California on July 6th, 1946 to Martha and William Scott. He is survived by his Loving wife Rhoda, children, Kenith, Jenniffer, Danny, and Jenifer. Brother, Timothy Scott (Eileen), and four nephews. Danny also had eight grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held on February 1st, 2020 at 11:00 am at Family of Faith Community Church, 1504 W. Grace Ave, Spokane WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 29, 2020